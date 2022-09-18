Efosa Taiwo

Mikel Arteta’s gunners returned to the top of the English Premier League table on Sunday after beating their host, Brentford 3-0.

Although a perfect start to the season was ruined earlier this month at Manchester United but Arsenal won’t let that deter them in their quest to challenge for the EPL title as they picked all three points at a ground they suffered an infamous opening day defeat last season.

They got down to business as early as the 17th minute when William Saliba headed the Gunners into the lead midway through the first half from a corner.

Then Brazillian, Gabriel Jesus continued his fine start to life in red and white, doubling the advantage 11 minutes later, heading in from Granit Xhaka’s deft lob over the Bees’ backline.

Fabio Vieira who was making his first premier league start made it three just after half-time, with a wonderful long-range strike going in off the woodwork.

The win means that Arsenal restored their lead on the top of the premier league table.

While Brentford moved down to ninth place despite starting the season with a threatening disposition with a 4-0 bashing of Manchester United

