By Godwin Oritse

NIGERIA’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has set a new safety record at Apapa Port of the Lagos Port Complex, LPC, as it recorded 400 days no Lost Time Injury, LTI.

LTI, which is a key indicator of the effectiveness of an organisation’s safety programme, means no injury was sustained on the job by an employee or contractor that resulted in the person being away from work due to his or her injury.

Disclosing this at a ceremony to mark the company’s 2022 Global Safety Day in Lagos, Regional Managing Director, Africa and Europe at APM Terminals, Igor Van Den Essen, commended the Apapa team for the major safety milestone and charged them to sustain and improve on the record.

Essen who was on a visit to Nigeria said: “As we discuss safety while we observe Global Safety Day, we continuously highlight how deeply it impacts our operations and our entire company. Being in an asset-heavy industry and due to the nature of our operations, we consider safety to be non-negotiable to us, our people and our partners across the port logistics ecosystem and it is also one of the three pillars of our strategy “Safer, Bigger, Better.”

The Country Managing Director of APM Terminals Nigeria, Klaus Laursen, while commending the employees, also said, “The first step to becoming better is to realise that you have an opportunity to be better. We have to come to the consciousness that we can be better in small and bigger steps.”

“So, when we come to work, if we want to maintain 400 days and more of no LTI, it is important that we, apart from what we do today, can do it better.”

