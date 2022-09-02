The Dingyadi-Badawa ward leaders, Bodinga Local Government in Sokoto State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement from Hassan Sanyinnawal, the spokesman of the party, on Friday in Sokoto said the defectors include ward Secretary, Ummarun Hassan and Assistant Treasurer, Manu Abubakar.

Others are Barno Akamawa, the ward Public Relations Officer (PRO) and four ward delegates: Shehu Abubakar, Sani Modi, Sunusi Imam and Bello Alhaji, as well as hundreds of their supporters in the area.

Receiving them into the party, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the state PDP Chairman, assured them of equal treatment with all the party members across the state.

“You are all now full members of the PDP and I want assure you of equal treatment with all our members in the state,” he said.

Goronyo further promised to carry them along while calling on them to use their wealth of experience in politics to ensure the success of the party during the 2023 General Elections .

Earlier, while Introducing the defectors, Alhaji Aminu Bala, the Commissioner of Lands and Housing, stated that their action followed the good leadership style of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

Bala congratulated the new party members while assuring them of proper working relationship with all members of the party in the state.

Responding on behalf of the new members, the former APC ward Secretary, said they were convinced with “the good leadership style of the PDP- led government in Sokoto State.

“We are truly happy to be part of the current development and laudable projects executed by Tambuwal.

“As such, we promised our loyalty and support to the PDP, to ensure its success during the forthcoming general elections across the state and the country in general,” Hassan said. (NAN)

