By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressive Congress APC, National Vice Chairman Southwest, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, has lauded the appointment of the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as the Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council in the South West.

Kekemeke’in a statement by his Media Assistant, Jerry Sola- Akinuli, in Akure, described the appointment, as ” well-deserving and highly strategic.

He said that “John Quincy Adams could not have been more right when he unassailably asserted that, if your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.

“Doubtlessly, the true leader in Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has impelled him to take deliberate actions that have positively and radically impacted the course of events in the politics of Nigeria as Governor of Ondo State, Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum.

“The number of challenges Governor Akeredolu has frontally and courageously taken, has brought many achievements under his belt.

“Apropos of that, this new appointment provides yet another opportunity to win more in a terrain that the Governor has extraordinarily mastered to the admiration of many.

Kekemeke added that ” The APC in the Southwest of Nigeria and indeed the people of the Southwest of Nigeria are solidly behind Governor Akeredolu and pledge their co-operation with him to deliver on this new assignment.

RELATED NEWS