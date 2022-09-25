Scores of political party members in Oyo State on Saturday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The defectors were received during a local meeting of the party held at Elekuro High School, Ogbere in Ona-Ara area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the defectors were received by the APC governorship candidate, Sen. Teslim Folarin and the Oyo Central Senatorial Candidate, Dr. Yunus Akintunde.

NAN also reports that the PDP defectors were led by Mogaji Akinjide, while Elder A Kalejaye led the SDP defectors into the APC.

Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, the Chairman, National Lottery Commission, welcomed the defectors to the APC on behalf of Folarin.

Ibikunle assured them of fairness and equity in their new party, promising that they would benefit from every opportunity regarding the welfare of members without sentiments.

“I welcome you to our great party, APC as new members, and assure you of all rights accrued to the rest of our members.

“We will ensure that you benefit from every opportunity regarding the welfare of members without sentiments,” he said.

He charged the new members to aggressively mobilize for the victory of all APC candidates in the 2023 General elections.

Akinjide, who led the PDP defectors, said they were pleased with the reception accorded them by Folarin.

Kalejaye, who led the SDP defectors, said the performance of Folarin and his emergence as APC governorship candidate informed their defection.

He said that the victory of APC in the 2023 general elections would benefit Ona-Ara Local Government Area and the entire state.

Folarin commended the defectors, saying they made the right decision by joining APC.

He promised to carry the defectors along in all party affairs and ensure that they benefitted from all available opportunities.

The governorship candidate urged them to go to their various wards and attend party meetings regularly for updates concerning the party.

NAN reports that Kolawole Waliyu (Ikoko) and Alhaji Amidu Olapade were among other leaders who defected to the APC.

Folarin was accompanied by Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, Mr Hammed Bodunrin, Mr Remi Sodiq, Mr Waheed Ajibade and Mr Mojeed Delesolu among others.(NAN)

