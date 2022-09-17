.

-Says PDP will never rule again in N’ west

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the youth leader of All Progressives Congress, (APC) Northwest, Abdulhamid Mohammad has said that his party will reclaim Sokoto state from the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and retain other states already governed by the ruling party in the Northwest zone.

Mohammad said at the weekend that the gubernatorial candidate of APC in Sokoto State who is also a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, “is a formidable contender who will defeat PDP’s candidate in the upcoming poll.”

The youth leader said that while they were working to ensure that Sokoto becomes an APC state again, “the PDP will never taste power in the region.”

The APC youth wing leader said his party has over-delivered in terms of education, and infrastructure, among others in states it occupied in the region, and therefore, retaining states under its control in the Northwest will be a walkover come 2023.

“Already, many close allies of Governor Aminu Tambuwal have decamped from the PDP to APC and more of them are expected to exit the opposition party before elections Insha Allah. This is a clear pointer to show that APC remains a party to beat in the Northwest and entire Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

“Every political stunt made by the opposition party to win our people over will be thwarted. The PDP has ruled for 16 years and there is nothing good to write home about them.”

“Within 6 years of APCs governance in the Northwestern states, except Sokoto led by a PDP governor, we witnessed massive infrastructural development like never before. A visit to kano and Kaduna alone is evidence to prove that our progressive governors are up and doing. We want the benefit to spread across and that’s why we are taking over Sokoto from PDP next year,” he said.

