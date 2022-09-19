Retired Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the party to beat in the 2023 general election, as it has all its takes to win.

Buratai said this at the Progressives Young Leaders Summit of the APC in Abuja on Monday.

He advised Nigerian youths to mobilise the electorate to vote for candidates that will secure their future and ensure the country’s development in the election.

“You must mobilise the electorate to ensure that they come out en mass to vote for the right candidate and I believe you know who I am referring to.

“The APC with the good support of the youth is the party to beat,’’ he said.

Buratai also advised youths to be actively involved in the development process of the country.

He said that the desire of youths globally, was to see that their country progressed in all areas.

“Our great founding fathers of blessed memory, including Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello and Obafemi Awolowo were in their primes as youths when they took the mantle of leadership of the country.

“The youths of today could do same if they are determined,” he said.

Also speaking, retired Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique, the former Chief of Air Staff, said youths cannot not afford to take the back seat in the 2023 general election.

Sadique commended the APC National Youth Leader, Mr Temidayo Abdullahi for organising the event.

“The benefits is beyond politics because it will help in drawing the attention of youths to the challenges of our time.

“It will also help in making them to realise that they have an important role to play in defining the character of our society today.

“Youths constitute about 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population and therefore they cannot sit behind and allow others to determine what is going to happen,” he said.

He added that the event would afford the participants the opportunity to understand the challenges that was facing the country and possibly proffer solutions at resolving them.

“I am very excited that APC as a party has taken this challenge of ensuring that youths are mobilised and given a very crucial role to play in ensuring that the nation move forward.

“I hope we will have similar summits so that we can mobilise the entire youths so that they can remain focused on what is required for the development of our great country,’’ he said.(NAN)

