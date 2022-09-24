Fani-Kayode, Biafra, Afghanistan

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed a former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Director New Media of his campaign.

The appointment was announced on Saturday by the secretary Presidential Campaign Council, Hon James Abiodun Faleke.

Fani-Kayode was the Director of Media and Publicity at Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Organisation in 2015.

READ ALSO: Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko, 22 actors, 5 ex-army generals make Tinubu’s campaign list

A position he handled very well despite losing the election to the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode will be assisted by Bashir Ahmed, Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications as Deputy Director.

As it is now, APC is very ready for 2023 general elections.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.