The Zonal Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, South-South, Dr. Ita Udosen has described as wild and unfounded allegations of antiparty activities against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, maintaining that the Minister is a faithful and diligent party leader.

Udosen, who spoke with newsmen in Uyo over the weekend, said “Umana is an APC member. I don’t know what they mean by anti party because the man is not running for any position. He is just concentrating as Minister to reposition Niger Delta Ministry and ensure NDDC run efficiently and effectively. Those are just propaganda , Umana is not engaging in any anti party activity.”

The APC leader further noted that Umana’s appointment as Minster is the best thing for the people of Niger Delta and the administration of President Buhari and urged the people of the region to cooperate with and support him to develop the region within few months of his stay in office.

“Appointment of Umana Okon Umana is the best thing that has happened to Akwa Ibom State and Niger Delta region. Umana is everybody’s person and has an excellent pedigree. I would not know why the president did not discover him before this time.

Similarly, he suggested key areas the minister could focus development on. “I know Umana will do all he can within the shortest period of time . I would want him to make impact on infrastructural development in Niger Delta. He should look at issues around health and security.

“He should also work with the Federal Government to get modular refineries up and doing. I know of individual who has interest in modular refinery and has bought equipment to set it up. This can be done through PPP, instead of allowing miscreants to sabotage the country.

“ Individuals who have put in energy and resources to craft those machines should be encouraged to set up modular refineries. The minister should also encourage human capacity development to reduce insecurity within the region.”

On the constitution of NDDC board, the Zonal APC secretary noted that Umana as a technocrat will look at the Act establishing the commission and act accordingly to the law.

