Semi Ajayi

By Efosa Taiwo

West Bromwich Albion defender, Semi Ajayi has been ruled out of action for six weeks after picking up a knee injury.

The 28-year-old centre-back sustained the injury in the Baggies Sky Bet Championship clash against Wigan Athletic.

Read also: I’ll neve r forget the experience – Super Eagles star speaks on UCL debut

Ajayi has since undergone surgery and will now spend close to two months on the sidelines.

“Semi has had an operation, We’ve listened to specialists and they’ve advised us that was the best thing to do going forward,” West Brom manager, Steve Bruce told a press conference ahead of his side’s clash against Birmingham City.

We’re expecting him to be out for another six weeks but these things can change.”

Ajayi is expected to miss Nigeria’s upcoming international friendlies against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on September 27 in Oran.

He joins the likes of Victor Osimhen and Sadiq Umar who are ruled out of the tie.

RELATED NEWS