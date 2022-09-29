By Efosa Taiwo

22-year-old American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his tenth child.

YoungBoy on Wednesday announced the birth of a baby boy whose mother is the rapper’s fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle.

The 22-year-old posted a photo of him feeding their newborn son on his YouTube channel.

“We got left today for a little but it’s cool,” he captioned the special moment.

The rapper proposed to his fiancée who is a YouTuber and social media personality earlier this year, getting her a 30-carat diamond-encrusted ring in February.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, last year.

YoungBoy reportedly has eight other children with seven different women, including five sons and three daughters.

