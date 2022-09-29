.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A front-line member of the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Naze in Owerri-North Local Government Area of the state, Honourable Paul Amadi, on Thursday dumped his party the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and joined the Labour Party, LP, in Imo.

Amadi disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while declaring officially his membership of the LP in the state.

He hinged his reasons of joining the labour party, to the PDP’s unwillingness to adhere to equity and rotational presidency. He was angered that after the Northern region under President Muhammadu Buhari, had completed eight years in the administration that it was wrong for Atiku Abubarkar, from the same North to go for the same position.

According to Amadi, while narrating the story that led to his joining the LP, he said: “PDP’s unwillingness to exercise equity and honouring the long tradition of rotational Presidency. No one wants to be a victim of injustice and Igbos should not be an exception. Atiku’s corrupt move to grab power and ignore the fact that Buhari is completing 8 years of the turn of the Northern region.”

“Moreover, the party took for granted its bad image and wants to replicate it. The appropriate thing the PDP should have done is to field new and younger faces of the party, to appear transformed but it decided to keep the same old faces of

corruption that Nigerians rejected. I was expecting Peter Obi to be chosen as the Presidential candidate, given his youth and clean image but the party I also belonged to, out of greed, kept the status

quo.

“PDP does not stand a chance of any victory in the Presidential election, not with Atiku. He represents all that is grossly wrong with Nigeria-massive fraud and corruption. Nigerians are

ready to do away with people like that. Igbo leaders in PDP would do themselves a favour at this minute, and join this Caravan or regret

it later,” he said.

RELATED NEWS