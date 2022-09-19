By Efosa Taiwo

Nottingham Forest striker, Emmanuel Dennis has been called up to replace Henry Onyekuru in Nigeria’s squad for the friendly against Algeria after the latter sustained an injury in Adana Demirspor’s 3-0 victory over Antalyaspor on Saturday.

The Nigerian forward lasted 44 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by another Nigerian, Babajide David Akintola.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a tweet, confirmed that the attacker won’t be featuring in the friendly game.

It said that Nottingham Forest striker, Emmanuel Dennis will be taking his place.

“Update: Emmanuel Dennis replaces injured Henry Onyekuru for Algeria,” the tweet reads.

The former Watford striker had been excluded from the initial squad by coach Jose Peseiro with many questioning his exclusion.

He now joins the likes of Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Ihenacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers and Terem Moffi called up in attack for the Super Eagles.

In another development, QPR’s defender Leon Balogun also has been replaced by Sochaux defender Valentine Ozornwafor following a knock he picked up.

Nigeria will face the Desert Foxes of Algeria on September 27 in Oran, Algeria.

RELATED NEWS