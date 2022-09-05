By Nnamdi Ojiego

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has described as sad, pathetic, and devastating, the fire explosion caused by a petrol-laden tanker that fell and spilled its contents in Olambe, Akute area of Ifo local government council, on Saturday.

Adebutu in statement issued on Sunday sympathised with the people of Akute, particularly the victims of the fire explosion.

According to the statement signed the by the Media Director of Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organization, Afolabi Orekoya, the incident which affected some residential buildings, shops and churches was shocking and devastating.

“Thankfully to God, no life was lost in the said incident, but we identify with our people who lost properties and materials to this ugly incident as we will continue to pray to God for the safety of lives and properties of our people.

“Please be comforted with the saying that when there is life there is hope, since God has preserved our lives – that we lost no life to the unfortunate inferno, there is hope for a better tomorrow, which will bring relief to all our sorrows.

“One of our programmes is to give attention to our border communities, providing good roads that will avert preventable road accidents as a result of bad roads; and other social services that will make life enjoyable to our people in these areas”, the PDP candidate stated.

While appealing to all motorists, particularly, the owners and drivers of heavy trucks and articulated vehicles to always ensure good conditions of their vehicles before setting out on any journey, Adebutu assured the victims of the inferno of support to alleviate the effects of the incident on them.

He however, promised to provide a responsive and responsible government if elected as the governor of the state in 2023.

