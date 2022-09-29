By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government will on Friday September, 30 commission the 18,000 capacity Eket Sports Stadium, in Eket local government area, initiated and built by administration of governor Udom Emmanuel

Some unique features of the new Stadium, includes Artificial grass football pitch, tartan tracks and car park.

The event would be preceded by a novelty football match between the Akwa united football club and Katsina United football club as part of the week long activities to mark the 35th anniversary creation of the state.

Recall that Akwa Ibom and Katsina States

were created same September 23, 1987 former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida.

.

Accordingly, the Governor Bello Masasri of Katsina State would be among the special guests of honour expected at the occasion.

The Special Assistant Research and documentation to the governor, Mr Essien Nduesso conducted journalists round the sport facility yesterday, said the stadium would boost the socio-economic status of Eket local government area.

Nduesso who was accompanied by media Aides to the Governor added that the Stadium would encourage youths involvement in sports activities in the axis of the state, as well as reduce dependence on the “Nest of Champions” International stadium in Uyo, the state capital.

He appreciated the governor for the intervention, noting that the befitting stadium would rekindle sports spirit among Eket youths and youths of neighbouring local government areas.

His words: “Governor Udom Emmanuel had promised to ensure that he produces the crop of youths that will not only see sports as a leisure but as a serious business to earn a decent living.

“This befitting Stadium will reinvigorate sporting activities among Schools and inter local government football competitions.

“It will also boost economic activities in this area. As you can see, building of this stadium has started activating commercial activities around this whole area, with several businesses springing up around here, new hotels and hospitality centers”

