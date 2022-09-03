By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Association of National Accountants of Nigerian, ANAN, has appointed Dr. Friday Akpan, FCNA as the Director-General of its training arm, the Nigerian College of Accountancy, NCA, Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Dr. Friday E. Akpan is the 9th Director-General of the College as he assumed office on September 1, 2022.

Shortly after assuming duty, he commenced official duties with two inaugural meetings with Management and General staff to brief them on his strategic plan for the College.

In a statement issued by Cyril Umoh, the Public Relations Officer, PRO of the College, “The letter of appointment signed by Dr. Kayode Fasua, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the ANAN, stated: We are pleased to inform you of your successful performance at the interview and to offer you a full-time appointment as the Director General of the Nigerian College of Accountancy, Kwall, near Jos, Plateau State for 2 years with effect from 1st September 2022.

“This Appointment will be subject to the laws establishing Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, Employees Conditions of Service and other conditions as the Governing Council may determine from time to time” Dr Akpan is intelligent, hardworking, experienced, dedicated; and Experienced. He has over 17 years in the system.

Dr. Akpan who has served the College in many capacities, the last one being Director, Centre for Financial and Accounting Research, CEFAR, took over from Mr. Jonathan Nwagboso, FCNA, who served as Acting Director-General of the College for five months, after Dr. Fasua, FCNA, had vacated the office as a substantive Director-General.

