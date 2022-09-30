Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Biodun Busari

Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has unveiled a security surveillance app to help in combating security challenges in the state.

Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the South-West Governors Forum launched the app at the state’s passing out parade of Course 3 and 4 Amotekun Corps.

The governor revealed this in a statement on Thursday, adding that cellphones would be improved into state security cameras with the security monitoring app.

He asserted that the new innovation would citizens in lodging complaints of bad or poor services in government, institutions, or facilities.

“It will be a tech-based neighbourhood watchman/whistleblower platform where citizens can report a crime in real-time to alert all security agencies for immediate action,” the statement read.

Amotekun corps

“The Ondo State Security Network Agency, code-named Amotekun Corps, will be armed in accordance with the law since, in the absence of such, the training would be insufficient and the lives of great patriots will be in danger and the ground-breaking platform will make sure that Ondo State’s citizens and natives actually become their brothers’ guardians.”

The governor affirmed that his administration would continue to boost the competence of all security agencies in Ondo by supplying sophisticated gadgets as well as maintaining the welfare of their staff.

Akeredolu stressed that the passing out ceremony was prompt in developing a strategy to address the current security crisis which has escalated into a prevalent predicament across the country.

The governor said, “The South Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun Corps, as a response, is now not just the first line of defence, but the ultimate bulwark in the protection of a way of life and civilisation.

“On our part, we will continue to support the operational capacity of all security agencies in the state both in terms of equipment and the welfare of their personnel.”

