By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to unify the Northern and Southern parts of the country if elected into office in 2023.

Atiku who spoke on Thursday in Uyo while commissioning a 9.5km 10-lane ring road3 with 5.4km underground drainage, and three roundabouts as part of activities to mark the 35th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State creation.

Represented by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri , Atiku noted that the laudable projects executed by Governor Udom Emmanuel attests to the fact that PDP has capable leaders with vision and foresight, who are ready to help redeem the country.

He described the South South States, as home of the PDP, and solicited the support of Akwa Ibom people to return the party to power in 2023, as well as sustained prayers from elders and clergies in the country.

His words: “With gratitude to Almighty God I am here to inaugurate the road built by Governor Udom Emmannuel for the good people of Akwa Ibom state. We are grateful for the governor’s foresight in making Akwa Ibom the hub for aviation, health, and infrastructure.

“We’ve good and capable leaders and stakeholders in this party that can take you to desired nation. The presidential candidate, the unifier has asked me to tell you that he will ensure the entire country is unified from north to south for the betterment of the country.

“ We’ll continue to support our party to ensure we win the 2023 elections, so that we can recapture our beloved country and place it where it rightfully belongs in the comity of nations. We are tired of what is happening, but with the support and prayers of our elder, clergies, we’ll come out of these problems.

In his remarks, Governor Udom Emmanuel who led the dignitaries and party stakeholders to the inauguration venue, appreciated all for the solidarity given to him, stressing that it was a sign that PDP was getting stronger.

He announced that the road comprises two sections, one from Oron Road to Nwaniba Road named after one time military Governor of the state, late Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, while the stretch from Oron Road to Aka Road is named after former Governor of old Cross River State, late Clement Isong.

“We purposely fixed the commissioning this time (evening) so that you will see the true colours to the delight of the people. I thank our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ably represented by the governor of Adamawa, Governor Fintiri,” Udom added.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, commended the governor for his great strides in aviation, infrastructure, human capital development, education, health, and other critical sectors of the economy.

“We are here to commission 9.5kms of 10 lanes, and if you multiply 9.5 by 10 you will have about 95kms road, you know what that means. As you are winding down may God Almighty strenhgten you. May you provide a desired leadership to our campaigns for us to win convincingly and return PDP to Aso Rock, in 2023,” Tambuwal prayed.

Similarly, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who said it was not surprising that such a laudable project was executed by a PDP governor, recalled that in February 2019, he was also invited for the inauguration of Ibom Airline, a project many did not believe was achieveable.

“Today we are here again for the commissioning of Ring Road III, a10 -lane Road and there has never been such in this country. Your Excellency , I have been away on my vacation, but when you told me about this road I came down because I want to be part of this history. I commend you and the people of Akwa Ibom as you celebrate 35 years.

“I am not surprised at your performance.

Nigerians cannot be surprised because you are a PDP governor. You are telling Nigerians what PDP can do. Nigerians If you want a performing country, let the PDP lead the way. Governor Udom, I am proud of you and what you have done,”.

On his part, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hensek Integrated Services Ltd, Engr. Uwem Okoko who thanked Governor Emmanuel for believing in his construction firm to deliver on jobs, promised that he would always support the Governor’s succession plan and the party to achieve victory in the 2023 elections.

“Your Excellency, people mocked me, but you told me that the only way to reply to insult is to produce result. Today, I am happy because we have proved our critics wrong,” Okoko asserted

The Paramount Ruler of Uyo, Edidem Sylvanus Okon commended the Governor for the wisdom in executing the project to the admiration of all who had previously expressed doubts initially.

In his welcome remarks earlier, Chairman of Uyo local government area , Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, lauded the Governor for his passion for development and particularly for giving opportunity to local contractors in his administration.

