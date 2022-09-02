By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has joined Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor on a two-year deal.

Musa reached a mutual agreement on Friday to terminate his contract with his former side, Fatih Karagumuruk to aid the move to Sivasspor.

Musa will be teaming up with another Nigeria, Leke James at Sivasspor.

Musa scored four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for Fathi Karagumuruk last season.

The 29-year-old forward has played previously in Holland, Russia, Saudi Arabia and England.

