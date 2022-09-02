…vows to go tough on non-licensed operators

By Gabriel Ewepu and Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE Federal Government, Thursday, issued certificates and sales permits to about 250 fertilizer operators to help curb the spate of production and marketing of adulterated fertilizers in the country.

The Ministry said the move was to regulate the circulation of adulterated fertilizers for the interests of farmers, protection of the environment and avoidance of food contamination.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, spoke at a two-day stakeholders meeting and presentation of certificates and sales of permits to fertilizer operators, in Abuja.

Umakhihe, represented by the Director of Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Fausat Lawal, said the scarcity of raw materials for the production of fertilizers is due to the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russian conflicts, coupled with the unsteady rate of foreign exchange.

He noted, however, that out of the four major raw materials being used in blending compound fertilizers, NPKs, Urea and Limestone are gotten locally, while Di-ammonia Phosphate, DAP, and Muriate of Potash, MOP, are sourced from Morocco and Belarus.

He said: “The National Fertilizer Quality Control Act signed into law by Mr. President in 2019 as well as the implementing regulations that was signed by the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2020 requires that all companies that would operate in Nigeria must be registered and get the Certificate of Registration and Sales Permit from the authorized implementing authority i.e. the Farm Inputs Support Services Department of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“The Act requires that upon fulfilment of all required conditions, fertilizer suppliers, manufacturers/producers, blenders and importers will be issued with the Certificate of Registration while Agro-dealers (distributors) that fulfill the same will be issued with the sales permit. Copies of the Certificates and the Permits are required to be displayed at strategic areas of their facilities.

“It is important to note that the National Fertilizer Quality Control (NFQC) Act is in the process of repeal in order to accommodate Agricultural Pesticides in the Act. The essence is to consolidate and expand the Act. Curtail the incidence of food contamination and address the blending of adulterated fertilizers for the interest of our farmers, genuine operators and protection of our environment.

“The Ministry has trained and deployed to the 36 States and FCT, Fertilizer and Agricultural Pesticides Quality Control Inspectors who are currently working with relevant security agencies to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act and the Regulations. You are therefore imploring to work and support them to protect the farmers and the industries.

“The non-licensed operators are not allowed to produce, blend, Import, market or distribute fertilizers in the country. The suppliers are therefore urged to ensure that only licensed agro-dealers are allowed to buy their products.

“This is to reiterate that the Ministry through its authorized Department, will continue to seal premises of fertilizer adulterators as it was witnessed in Kano and Adamawa state once the Certificates of Registration and Sales Permits are issued.”

He said that a period of two months has been approved for marketers and producers to obtain theirs as failure to do so would have their facilities sealed off with resultant prosecution.

The Deputy Director of Farm Inputs Support services department, Ministry of Agriculture, Ishaq Buba, restated that: “We have national fertiliser Quality Control Act and the regulations, signed into law by Mr. President in 2019.

“This law has been pushed for over 25 years because we have seen that the fertilizers being produced and marketed in Nigeria are substandard and you know, any substandard product that goes to the soil, taken by the crops would go into the grains and wel consume this grains and you will have effect on us as a human being and the environment where we are producing this.

“So, we had to ensure that what is being produced or marketed in Nigeria has reached the required set standards in terms of quantity and quality. So, the farmers who are using this product will get a benefit from using the product until our environment is protected”, he added.

