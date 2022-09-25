The leadership of a foremost political support group in Delta, I Stand For Obarisi Support Group, has described Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, as the Faces of a New Delta.

Speaking on behalf of the Convener, Comr. Akamiesike Emmanuel, leader of the delegation, Comr. Darlington Ugbeh said the day Osanebi was announced as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, there was excitement all over Delta.

According to Comr. Darlington, Osanebi’s emergence has galvanized Youths of Delta owing to his antecedents in politics, adding that in Southern Nigeria, it’s only new born babies that are not aware of the impart of the Empowerment Master in Delta and beyond.

The group highlighted some of their commitment to the OVIENEBI project so far which includes citing of Billboards, printing of T-shirts, Caps, Posters and carrying out Empowerment on behalf of Agege and Osanebi.

In his response, Osanebi appreciated the group for their show of love and support, adding that APC will not disappoint Deltans when they take over power in May 29th of 2023.

