By Japhet Davidson

The Association of Fertility and Reproductive Health (AFRH) has assured couples with fertility challenges of its readiness to provide the needed services to end their fertility problems.

The body stated this during a press conference to herald their 12th Annual International Conference slated for Lagos .

The conference with the theme: Maximising ART Successes and the Sub-theme: Individualized Controlled Ovarian Stimulation which is slated for September 22nd and 23rd at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja will address topical issues relating to fertility, factors responsible for the highest level of infertility, understanding how to improve of their services, how to reduce the cost of treatment, how to handle ultrasound services etc.

Speaking at the event, Dr Adewinmi Adeyemi- Bero, the 2nd Vice Chairman and local organising committee chairman stated that “Infertility has continued to cause a lot of anguish for couples over the years and the trend appears to be worsening. A lot of research is being done to provide solutions for people experiencing this emotionally and financially draining condition. The association is therefore geared towards the promotion of quality education and other areas of need for service provision in reproductive health, with emphasis on fertility services.”

Also speaking, Dr Preye Fiebai, First vice chair, stated that fertility care is very expensive all over the world, hence, AFRH is focused on promoting affordability without compromising success rates.

This according to him is reflected in the theme of this year’s annual conference.The hybrid meeting will feature a series of educative and interactive lectures by very experienced internatrional and local speakers.

