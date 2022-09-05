.

… inaugurates Senator Akwashiki as Chairman

By Fortune Eromosele — Abuja

National Working Committee, NWC, of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has on Monday, inaugurated a Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the 2023 general elections.

This is coming after the expiration of tenure of the former Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu. However, Senator Patricia Akwashiki was inaugurated the new Chairman of the Caretaker Committee.

In her remarks, Akwashiki stated that the constitution of the party was supreme and all hands must be on deck to ensure that they go into the elections as a united front.

She noted that they accepted to act as the caretaker committee to ensure smooth running of the party.

Her words, “We will try to go into the elections as a united front, no one person is greater than the party, we are all part of the party and ADC is supreme. We should all respect ourselves and act according to what is expected of us.

“The law given to us by NEC, said six weeks and we will try to work and bring peace to the party in six weeks, we don’t want any crisis in our party, there is no crisis in the Party, we are all stronger together and we are solidly behind our candidates.”

She assured that the Party will go out campaigning as one and will bring all issues to a peaceful end.

Speaking in the same vein, Chairman, ADC State Chairmen Forum, Kingsley Temitope Ogga advised party leaders to get acquainted with other party members so as to avert any other crisis at any level adding that distancing themselves could be used against them to cause rancour in the party.

Ogga said, “You should be familiar with ADC members in your State. If you are not together they can use that against you, they can even call for one’s suspension.”

Members of the Caretaker Committee of the African Democratic Congress ADC who represent six geo-political zones are Senator Patricia Akwashiki – Chairman, Kenneth Odion – Secretary, Lady Anglia Johnson, Prof. Kabiru Dangogo, Manzo Ibrahim, Hon. Lesanmi Omolayo, Hon. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, Emma Dibia.

