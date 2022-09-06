Nigerian Afrobeat star David Adeleke popularly known as David’s has congratulated Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto over

Supreme Court victory.

The Court on Monday affirmed the victory of the President-elect, Ruto in the election held in August.

Although he was declared the winner of the election, his rival, Raila Odinga, filed a suit challenging the results of the election.

Delivering judgment, Chief Justice Martha Koome struck out Odinga’s suit and upheld Ruto’s election.

Davido congratulated Dr. William Samoei Ruto and the people of Kenya via Twitter.

