By Efosa Taiwo

AC Milan will be eyeing their first win in this season’s UEFA Champions League as Dinamo Zagreb visit San Siro on Wednesday evening.

However, Stefano Pioli’s men know it won’t be an easy challenge when they come up against the Croatian side.

Milan are coming on the heels of a heroic 2-1 win against Sampdoria, seeing as they went down to ten men at the very start of the first half.

They will be banking on that win as a confidence boost to scoop their first UCL win of the season.

Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, have started the season in incredible fashion as evidenced by their journey from the qualifiers to the group stage.

They have played nine games in the domestic league, winning all but just one and drawing one.

Milan and Dinamo have faced each other two times before, also in the Champions League. The two-legged affair took place in the third qualifying round and the Rossoneri won both games comfortable: 3-1 and 0-3 respectively…

