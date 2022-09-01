By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has said that he doesn’t believe in the politics of zoning political positions because it is capable of enthroning people who lack capacity for good governance.

Emenike, who stated this during a meeting with APC stakeholders in Osisioma Ngwa council area, urged the electorate to vote on the credibility of governorship candidates rather than throwing their support to candidates because of where they hail from.

He insisted that zoning has brought more pains to the people of the state and urged the electorate to focus on candidates who have the capacity to bring development to the state.

His words; “In 2023, it should no longer be turn by turn politics. It should be on who has the capacity to rescue Abia. You have seen where zoning and turn by turn politics has kept the state. Abia North sowed the seed for the desecration of the state. After them, Abia Central took their turn. Now, Abia South has taken their turn, but you have seen it all. I have never believed in turn by turn politics. In 2023, if you are an apostle of turn by turn politics, take it that the bad people have taken their turn in Abia state, it is now the turn of good people.’’

Emenike disclosed that he has what it takes to develop Abia as a first class state in the third world country and urged the electorate to play their part to rescue the state from what he described as bad governance.

“We must establish building blocks of development .We must build infrastructure and empower human beings, not giving handouts. Stomach infrastructure should come through created by the government and private sector. I don’t agree with those who say that the government has no business being in business. Government must interfere in every sphere of the society, especially in areas where the private sector can’t intervene. My administration will evolve a state that works for every citizen. It is a shame that governorship candidates in Abia state are still campaigning to build roads, pay salaries and give stomach infrastructure. These are things taken for granted in developed states. I have the capacity to deliver a first class state in a third world country. We won’t just be in government to blow siren, but to rescue the state and make a difference in governance.”

Earlier, the former state chairman of the APC, Chief Donatus Nwankpa and his successor, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, who extolled Emenike’s qualities, stated that there is no division in the party and urged APC faithful to ensure the success of the party in 2023.

Ononogbu said; “We have a unique candidate who is coming to rescue Abia. You can’t put him side by side with other governorship candidates. All these other candidates seeking to govern the state in 2023 have been part of the rot holding the state down. They can’t kill it with their left hand in the night and pretend to come in the morning to rescue it. They can’t do that because it is a conflict of interest.”

