By Henry Umoru

IMMEDIATE past Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Abia South has condemned in very strong terms, the gruesome attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah by gunmen, describing it as despicable and evil.

Disclosing this in a statement in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, Senator Abaribe said that the sad incident which is one among many others across the country are clear indication of total collapse of security.

Senator Abaribe also said he would not want to read political motives behind the attack, but cautioned against such if that is the case saying no political aspiration is worth any human life.

He therefore, called for a thorough investigation on this and other related ones to unravel the culprits and perhaps the motives for the rising attacks coming on the eve of the 2023 general elections.

Abaribe said, “It has become most expedient now for the authorities to deploy the best of our security and intelligence network across board to nip such incidences in the bud.

We must engender confidence and reassure Nigerians of their safety at all times.”

However, he condoled with Senator Uba, the Police authorities and families of those who lost their lives in the fatal attack.

