We are capable of loving because God first loved us, and Kofoworola Toriola’s ‘Love Notes’ is a tangible replication of that love. In thirteen chapters, Kofoworola shares intimate details of the different ways the love of God can manifest itself in our lives and get us through life’s challenges.

The nature of love is kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, is not rude, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil, rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres. This is the level at which love operates, and Kofoworola demonstrates the potency of this concept that holds the foundation of Christianity together using minute details of her life. She is vulnerable as she is confident in her exposition of the promises of God for her in her firm grasp and she encourages us to take the stance as well in our faith.

In the first chapter that set the course of the book, Kofoworola enunciates one of her principles for living and she does this with the conviction of someone fully immersed in the knowledge of herself in Christ. Rather than sound complacent, her tone is geared towards encouragement. She opines that your identity is tied expressly to what you give your heart to and those things you’ve allowed to define and shape you. Most people at some point in their lives question their identity, giving chase to whatever might bring them a sense of fulfillment, purpose and most especially, belonging. They constantly reach for that which gives them the satisfaction of being needed but, at the end of the day, they still feel a little lost. In the pilot chapter of her book, Kofoworola highlights specific places in God’s word that solidify our identity in Christ. It is enlightening the way she has put everything together in this chapter. Conclusively she says, “If you are ever confused about your identity and who you are, take a deep dive into the book of Ephesians.”

In subsequent chapters, Kofoworola broaches several pertinent issues ranging from self-esteem to creating a vision board using her personal experiences. The chapter on self-esteem gives a clearer and concise perspective on the issue. A healthy self-esteem rids you of anxiety about societal standards and the idea of pleasing people. From her analogy in this chapter, we are privy to what trying to fit in when you could be standing out looks like. She shares insights on “visioning and the importance of writing it down and making it plain, so that you and anyone that reads it can run with it. The journey from where you are to where you want to go begins with a revelation, your revelation dictates your vision, and your vision is activated by faith.”

In running with these stimulating topics, Kofoworola does not fail to acknowledge the role of God in everything. Our belief in God is capitally based on our faith and this faith is the evidence of the things we hope for even if we are yet to see them.

Toriola leaves nothing to fault in this book in terms of the cover art. The details have been meticulously crafted to appeal to reader’s visual senses. Initially, Love Notes were details she added in the newsletters she wrote over a couple of years ago. Now, for obvious reasons the entries are not better off left as newsletters. Being out in the world as a book, written with the guidance of the Holy Spirit and bearing a clear message of love is doubly beneficial. Each chapter in the book begins with the word ‘love’ in different, beautiful languages, symbolic of the fact that we are unified in our love for God. And if there is one thing loving God does, it is strengthening our love for others around us and making us empathetic towards their challenges. As humans on the journey of living our lives to its very peak, books like Love Notes could serve as a reminder that we are never alone in the journey.

