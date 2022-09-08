.

…As Gov. Bello Condoles Victims, to Visit Site Friday

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Many persons were said to have burnt to death when a tanker with a full load of PMS, (petrol) lost control due to break failure and fell on the bridge of the Maboro river in Ankpa, headquarters of Ankpa local government area of Kogi state.

The incident was said to have occurred around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

While eyewitnesses put the casualty figures at 20, the Federal Road Safety Corps said eight persons died.

The eyewitness said some of the victims were burnt beyond recognition and body parts and debris from cars litter the area greatly.

“Many People were in the river doing one thing or the other when the tanker lost control, fell and exploded on the bridge. It’s horrible. The goriest scene I have seen in my life”, said Usman Ahmed from Ankpa.

Ahmed said the sad occurrence was the second major disaster in Ankpa within this month, “This one is the most terrible and horrible. More than twenty persons were burnt to death, some beyond recognition.

“Many who were “crushed to death had their body parts scattered all over the place. There parts had to be picked in bits and pieces in body bags”.

However, the Kogi State FRSC Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung who confirmed the incident and earlier said the number of casualties could not be established in the morning later said 8 persons died in the tanker mishap

“The accident involved a tanker, one bus, three cars and three motorcycles.”

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, expressed shock over the fatal tanker explosion that resulted in the death of some persons at Ochinobi in Ankpa Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday.

Governor Bello in a statement signed by his Chief Press secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, also expressed his deepest condolences to the family of those that died in the tragic occurrence.

While praying to God to grant the departed souls eternal rest, Bello also offered prayers for quick recovery and healing for survivors of the unfortunate incident

“The Governor described the event in Ankpa as a tragedy and commended the efforts taken so far by the Ankpa Local Government administration and the State’s Emergency Management Team in getting to the root of the unfortunate incident to avoid any of such incident in the nearest future.

“While the State’s Emergency Management and other relevant agencies have been at the scene to put the situation under control, the Governor has also set up a powerful government representative to visit the area on Friday.

“Governor Bello urged drivers of articulated vehicles and other motorists to ensure their vehicles were in proper mechanical conditions before hitting the roads to avoid plunging the state and country into tragedies caused by tanker explosions.”

