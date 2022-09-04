By Victoria Ojeme

Over 60,000 women have benefited from the Nigeria For Women Project (NFWP) in Ogun State.

The programme is supporting economic empowerment, right enhancement and overall livelihood of targeted at women in the implementation states.

The Ogun State Coordinator, Nigeria For Women Project, Mrs Bolanle Olatoni Fadairo, explained that the NFWP had conducted survey on social norms before the commencement and implementation of the programme in targeted states but since the programme began, most of the stereotypes and norms have gradually been eroded.

The Nigeria For Women Project (NFWP) is a five-year project of the federal government of Nigeria with support from the World Bank, aimed at supporting Nigerian government’s efforts of ensuring gender-equality and improving women’s economic well-being at individual, household level and the community at large.

The project which is winding down next year, March 2023, since it was flagged off in December 2020, has exceeded its target of 54,000 women to 63,331 beneficiaries in three Local Government Areas of Ogun State, due to wide acceptance.

She explained, “In one of the communities in Taraba State, women were not allowed to use phones. But when the women affinity groups (WAGs) were formed, there were discussions centred around it and in no time, the narrative changed.”

“In Ogun State, things have changed during this programme. Same in Abia, Taraba, Niger and Kebbi where we are carrying out impleentation .

“This project is an initiative of the targeted states Ministry of Women Affairs. We have seen over the years that women have been marginalized especially in wealth creation. If you have a rich woman, you have a rich community so it makes sense to try to bridge the gap. In Ogun state, you have a better gender structure.”

She added that the project has helped to improve the overall livelihoods of women in the targeted states of Nigeria, while reducing domestic violence and other social norms that violate their fundamental human rights.

A member of one of the WAGs in the state, Oladotun Oguntade disclosed that prior to joining WAG, she was a victim of domestic violence but all that changed for good now that she is empowered and can contribute to the income of the home through her association with WAG.

Meanwhile, the Traditional Head, Chief Akani Fatola, Baale of Camp Hall, urged the states and federal government to create a parallel programme for men too, considering the overwhelming success of the NFWP’s Women Affinity Groups (WAGs).

He said, “Initially, people were rejecting it but after enlightenment, they embraced it and the project has received wide acceptance in Ogun.

“They’re enjoying it so much that its reflecting in the households and economy. There is peace in our homes and families are eating well now.”

