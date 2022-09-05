By Adegboyega Adeleye

On February 14th, 2022, The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) went on an indefinite strike which led to the closure of federal universities and a few state universities across Nigeria.

Today makes it 220 days since the strike began.

Rather than stay idle, Vanguard is here to give students affected by the strike a list of online websites where they can get certification courses.

Cousera

Coursera is one of the most popular global online learning platforms offering a wide range of free online courses, degrees, short certificate programs, and even online master’s degrees from world-class universities and companies. Also, there’ll be certificates awarded at the end of the training session.

The e-learning platform offers thousands of free courses and professional certificates.

Topics range from computer science to psychology and courses are led by top colleges and companies. In 2021, it was estimated that about 150 universities offered more than 4,000 courses through Coursera.

Many Coursera courses are free to audit, but students don’t get access to things like graded homework assignments or certificates of completion when they’re auditing a course.

Courses that are part of longer programs or specializations are usually free to try with a seven-day trial.

Examples of Courses offered on Coursera are: Graphics Design; Digital Marketing; Data Analytics; UI/UX Design; Project Management; Python Programming; Social Psychology

Data Science; Contact Tracing; Statistics, among others.

Coursera courses last approximately four to twelve weeks, with one to two hours of video lectures a week. These courses provide quizzes, weekly exercises, graded and reviewed assignments.

According to Google, their courses are equivalent to 4-year degrees. They also offered 10,000 scholarships. Google and its 20+ partners will accept those certificates as 4-year degree equivalent.

Udemy

Udemy is a global destination for teaching and learning online.

The platform has more than 54 million students, 204,000 courses, and 71,000 instructors teaching courses in over 75 languages.

Students take courses primarily to improve job-related skills. Some courses generate credit toward technical certification and Udemy has made a special effort to attract corporate trainers seeking to create coursework for employees of their company.

Examples of Courses offered on Udemy are: Programming; Graphic Design; Photoshop and Canva; Java Tutorial; Web Design ;Copywriting ;Photography ;SEO Tutorial; WordPress

Art ; Presentation Skills etc.

Edx

edX is a massive open online course that hosts online university-level courses in a wide range of disciplines to a worldwide student body, including some free courses. It also conducts research into learning based on how people use its platform.

Course certificates are available for a fee that varies by course. Program certificates are available when you successfully complete a series of courses that make up a program.

edX offers MOOCs and interactive online classes in subjects including law, history, science, engineering, business, social sciences, computer science, public health, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Examples of Courses offered on edX are:

Video Editing

Python

Data Science

Computer Science

edX courses consist of weekly learning sequences. Each learning sequence is composed of short videos interspersed with interactive learning exercises, where students can immediately practice the concepts from the videos.

The courses often include tutorial videos that are similar to small on-campus discussion groups, an online textbook, and an online discussion forum where students can post and review questions and comments to each other and teaching assistants.

LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning is an online learning provider that provides video courses taught by industry experts in software, creative, and business skills. It allows you to post the completed courses to your LinkedIn profile, and get recommendations based on the skills you’re interested in.

The on-demand library of instructional videos covers the latest business, technology, and creative skills that provide personalized course recommendations and is designed to help you achieve your full potential. Many of our courses come equipped with exercise files and assessments, and transcripts for the video.

With more than 5,000 courses and personalized recommendations, you can discover, complete, and track courses related to your field and interests. You can also choose to add these courses and related skills to your LinkedIn profile once you’ve completed them.

Examples of Courses offered on LinkedIn Learning are:

Data Analysis

Networking

Graphic Design

Presentation

Video Editing

Project Management

Alison

Alison offers thousands of free online certificates in a variety of subjects. In less than three hours of active learning, you can complete any certificated course on Alison.

Alison’s Certificate courses are a range of free online courses that are designed to provide training that’s as streamlined and to the point as possible.

Examples of Courses offered on Alison are:

Programming

Computer Networking

Microsoft

English Language

French Language and other language courses

Health courses- Nursing, Nutrition, Therapy

Teaching and Academics Courses

Music

Personal Development Courses

Business Courses

Management Skills

RELATED NEWS