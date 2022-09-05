

By Cynthia Alo

The Lagos State government has flagged off a five day activation exercise to herald the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit scheduled to hold on October 11 and 12th.

The summit is expected to unveil a new economic plan (2022 to 2052) for Lagos State.



The flag off ceremony which took place simultaneously in Yaba and Obalende areas of Lagos State was aimed at creating awareness for the summit as many Lagosians are hopeful that the summit would incubate innovative ideas and policies that will change the economic narrative of Lagos whilst achieving the target of being of 21st century State.



Starting in the year 2000 from the collaboration between the private sector and state government, Ehingbeti has come up with 222 resolutions and implemented 210 out of the 222 resolutions representing a success rate of 95 percent.



Some of the resolutions from the past summit include, the ‘Ikoyi Link Bridge, the BRT project, the rail Projects (Blue Lines and Red Lines) and the Imota Rice Mills that will begin production in the fourth quarter of this year, with an estimated production capacity of 2.8 million 50kg bags of rice annually.



Recall that the the Co-Chairman, Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit and Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos State, Sam Egube, at a pre-summit stakeholders engagement in Lagos, stated that the move is hinged on the evolving changes across the globe, stressing that a long term plan that is practical, current and that would help deliver the State’s vision of being a global financial hub that is safe, secured and productive.



“This meeting again to announce that Ehingbeti is here again and coming again and to celebrate that plan and give account of what Ehingbeti and Lagos has achieved with all the resolutions that we have,” he said.

RELATED NEWS