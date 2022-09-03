.

…as Canadian Government ends COVID-19 border measures

By Festus Ahon

THE 3rd Journalists International Forum For Migration, JIFORM Global Migration Summit holding in Toronto Canada would kick off from October 1 to 10th with a special awards and galanite on 15th of October, 2022.

Host of the summit, Abedorc Productions Inc, Canada in a letter issued by its CEO/MD, Yinka Farinde, said the summit would hold at the premises of Abedorc Productions Inc, 37 Racine Road Unit 1B, Etobicoke Ontario, Canada.

Yinka Farinde said: “A conference is a global event with participation from all the continents aimed at fostering the understanding and capacity building on dynamism of migration issues.

“The summit will review global perspectives on labour migration, human trafficking, slavery, gender, irregular migration, regular migration and economic issues with lecturers and speakers. They will share their knowledge and expertise with the participants.”

It disclosed that the Theme of the summit is “Exploring the Benefits of Migration Post Covid-19 Era to Retool Global Economy”, adding that special awards and galanite would hold October 15.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Government has said its COVID-19 border measures end on October 1, 2022.

The Canadian Government in a News Release, said: “Starting October 1, 2022, all COVID-19 border requirements, including vaccination, mandatory use of ArriveCAN, and any testing and quarantine/isolation requirements will end for all travellers entering Canada whether by land, air or sea.

“Until then, find out if you can enter Canada and use ArriveCAN before you enter”.

