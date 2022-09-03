By Festus Ahon

Three members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, at the popular Mofor motor park, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State are reportedly receiving treatment at an undisclosed clinic after they were shot in a battle for the soul of the park.

It was gathered that some persons, who were expelled from the operations of the park by the state officials went to the park and started shooting sporadically in a bid to take over the park.

A source said the shooting sent executives, drivers, passengers and traders scampering for safety on Friday.

Confirming the shooting, yesterday,chairman of the park, Teguolor Otito, said he narrowly escaped from the assailants, but regretted that three of their officials at the park were shot and currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed clinic.

While alleging that the hoodlums were being sponsored by a top politician in Udu Local Government Area, he appealed to drivers and officials at the motor park to go about their normal duties as normalcy has returned to the park.

He noted that the Mofor motor park was allotted to Elvis Kporoh by the authorities of Udu Local Government, emphasizing that management of the motor parks across the country is purely the business of financial members of the union.

