By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THREE students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, COOU, Anambra State, were at the weekend found dead in their hostel at the Igbariam campus of the institution.

The three female students were identified as Obidiaso Chidera (200 level Political Science); Mercy (200 level Pharmacy); and Emmanuella, (200 level Business Administration).

The cause of their deaths has not been ascertained, although some people on the university campus suspected foul play as they were locked in their rooms from outside.

“The students were locked up in the apartment. When we gained access to the apartment, we found them lifeless with two of them on their beds in the room while the third was found in the kitchen”, their colleagues said.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr. Harrison Madubueze, in a statement said: “The university management received with rude shock, the news of the death of three of our students. At the moment, the date, time, and manner of their death are still uncertain.

“However, security operatives are investigating the matter and at the appropriate time, they will make the findings public.”

According to Madubueze, the university was not aware that some students in the second year class and above were still within the University environment because the institution closed on Wednesday 24th August 2022 after the second semester examination, and would resume on October 1st, 2022.

