•As group rallies support for Tinubu in Ogun

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & James Ogunnaike

SOME Islamic Clerics longside the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday, backed the All Progressives Congress, APC, choice of the Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023.

Speaking at the 14th Hijrah lecture organized by the Assembly’s Muslim Community at the Assembly Complex,

the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said with the theme ‘The Role of Religious Bodies in a Democratic State’, there is a crucial call for religious bodies to deploy their collective spiritual energies in not only undermining the negative forces of nepotism and dysfunctionality but in positively enhancing the development of Nigeria.

He said: “Whether the political party contesting is running on Muslim-Muslim ticket or Christian-Christian ticket and otherwise, our focus should be the good intentions of the contestants. Let us not allow any politician to bamboozle us with religion as a determining factor for which we will choose as our leaders.

“My opinion is simple: We seem to have lost our ways because we seem to have lost the wisdom of governance and the wisdom of service as well as the wisdom that flows from the spirituality that undergirds both. In other words, we should focus more on how the failure of politics and faith has compromised the unravelling of the Nigerian project.”

One of the guest lecturers, Sheikh Ishaq Sunuusi, Khaleefatu-Zuglool, Daru Dawah, Isolo, stated that the Muslim-Muslim ticket should not be a source of concern but how to save the country from its present situation.

In his lecture, Chief Imam Offa, Kwara State, Sheik Muyideen Husayu said: “Politics is different from religion. Nigerians are one because we are from the source.

“Religion should be separated from politics. All men of God are the same, so we should help one another.”

Group rallies support for Tinubu in Ogun

Meanwhile, a political support group, ‘Grassroots Movement for Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima’ (G-MATS) has assured that the combination of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima will redefine governance and place the country on a higher pedestal come 2023.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and one of the leaders of the group, Omooba Adekunle Ayoola revealed that G-MATS is all out to mobilise at least 10,000 votes in each of the 20 local government areas in Ogun State to ensure a landslide victory for Tinubu/Shettima presidency in 2023.

Ayoola said: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a world-class leader. He is so passionate about making this country great. He has always been a political leader that is committed to advancing the cause of good governance, quality life for the people”.

RELATED NEWS