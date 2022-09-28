Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Umuachi Community, Afor, ward two of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, today declared that they will vote for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Speaking in an enlarged stakeholders meeting of foremost political support group, Door to Door Campaign Initiative, DDCI, notable community leader, Chief Valentine Chibuogu said only one political party exist in the community currently and that’s the All Progressive Congress.

According to Chief Chibuogu, the community and by extension the entire ward two will not compromise their support and votes for any of the progressive candidates.

Chief Chibuogu while rounding off, said the leadership of the All Progressive Congress and the candidates should add ward two to their list of areas that are already locked down for the party.

In his response, state chairman of DDCI, Engr. Aghanenu who was accompanied by the APC House of Assembly Candidate for Ndokwa East constituency, Comr. Tony Ndanenu, assured the people that when elected, Agege, Osanebi, Ndanenu and other candidates of the APC will attract unprecedented development to the ward.

