Foremost political support group, Door to Door Campaign Initiative, DDCI, has vowed to sweep out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Ndokwa Nation in 2023.

Making the statement today at a stakeholders meeting in Ebedei-Uno ward three (3), Ukwuani local government area, state chairman of DDCI, Engr. Chuks Aghanenu said the day Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi emerged as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, was the day PDP lost Ndokwa Nation.

According to Engr. Aghanenu, Osanebi has no rival in Ndokwa politics and that’s the reason his exit from the PDP, has left the party in tatters across the three local government area of Ndokwa Nation.

In closing, Engr. Aghanenu reiterated that no amount of intimidations or last minute appointment offers will deter members of the group from delivering all candidates of the APC, stating that the victory of Agege and Osanebi in 2023 is non-negotiable.

Earlier the people of Ebedei-Uno said they have accepted APC as their party of choice and they will vote massively for Agege, Osanebi and all candidates of the APC.

The Ukwuani LGA chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comr. Churchill Ugoenyi Edem was on ground to receive decampees whom dumped the decimated umbrella party in the ward for the APC.

RELATED NEWS