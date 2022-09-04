.

…Asks FG to end ASUU strike

…Supports state police

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Local Government councils in the country will only vote for any of the presidential candidates in the 2023 election who supports granting full autonomy to the third tier of government.

At the same time, the local government councils have thrown their weight behind the move to establish state police across the country as a means of improving security in tye country.

The decisions were taken at the 32nd National Executive Council meeting of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria which was held in Kogi State.

A communique of the NEC meeting made available to Vanguard on Sunday, also indicated that the meeting appealed to the Federal and state government to recognise local governments and area councils as major state actors in the true spirit of Federalism as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

The council chiefs expressed concern over the prolonged strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and asked the government to resolve the face-off with the union with a view to achieving inclusive growth.

The association also called for necessary actions to actualize the increase of local government revenue from 22 to 35 percent.

Part of the communique reads: “With respect to the 2023 forthcoming General Election, the association will unequivocally support and give its commitment to any presidential candidate that is committed for the actualization of full Local Government Autonomy.

“The NEC is in support of Community Policing as a strategy of achieving effective security and safety of lives and properties in the country.

“The NEC is deeply worried and sympathizes with university students, parents and the general public on the prolonged but avoidable ASUU strike that has increased the general hardship on the citizens.

“The Federal Government is therefore advised to immediately resolve and end the ongoing strike with a view to achieving an all inclusive growth for national development.

“The NEC agreed unanimously to follow up on issues regarding Constitutional review of the proposed Revenue Allocation formula increase from 22% to 35% in favour of the Local Governments and Area Councils,” ALGON said.

