By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Awareness Initiative of Nigeria, CAIN, on Saturday night, said no amount of blackmail would stop a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and an erstwhile Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, from publicly condemning the decision of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from fielding a same-faith presidential ticket.

The Spokesman of CAIN, Yusuf Kanhu, who stated this in a statement he personally signed said accused supporters of the APC of hiring mercenaries to tarnish image of the duo.

Kanhu in the statement made available to our correspondent in Abuja described the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC as a “blunder”laced with “hidden agenda”

He explained, “The decision by Nigerian Christians through the umbrella Association to reject the same faith ticket was not against any particular party but advice to all political parties. Sadly the presidential candidate of APC ignored the advice and picked his vice from the same faith.

“The Christian Umbrella body came out in the first place to reject the idea and challenge Christians in APC to tell their party and Candidate to do what is right and good for the unity of the country.

“Hon Yakubu Dogara and Babachir Lawal respected the call of their leaders and proved that they are not going to betray the position of CAN just to satisfy their belle.

“Interestingly, the APC candidate and some of his supporters instead of making an honest effort to convince Christians and especially those Christians in their party about the reason for their action have chosen to recruit faceless people and are creating unknown groups with funny names to castigate the Christian body and the courageous Christians from their party that is telling them the danger and implication of their ill advice decision.

“We wish to inform the APC candidate that blackmail will not stop Dogara, Babachir, and others from telling them the truth.

“Nigerian Christians know the difference between fake Christian groups from genuine groups such as Northern Christians Youth Initiative with her faceless coordinator Hon Mike Msuaan Msuaan.

“We can go on to name many hungry people who have not attended any church service in the last 10 years but are cashing on the desperation of the APC candidate to show that he has Christians’ support to start none existing Christian groups to enable them to get their share of the cake in circulation.

“The church in Nigeria and especially in the North knows the voices and names of their genuine leaders fighting for justice which is different from the newly born and newly introduces names that are only speaking to get money from their sponsors.

“Sponsoring fake people and groups to insult others will not correct your big blunder and will only make more Christians accept the fact that the decision had a hidden agenda.”

