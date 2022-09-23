.

….urges Nigerians to shun sentiments during election

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A group, “Progressive Volunteers for Tinubu/Shetima 2023” has called on Nigerians to shun all sentiments against the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shetima ticket.

The Ogun State Coordinator of the group, Mr. Deji Ogundimu, who made the call in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, while addressing newsmen, said it is only Tinubu that possess the tenacity, doggedness and competence to bring Nigeria out of its present economic doldrums.

Ogundimu, a Realtor and Property Broker, described Tinubu as the first and only political actor in Nigeria who identifies and keenly interested in addressing issues that had to do with the absence of certain elements of the nation’s democracy.

He said, “since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999, the first and only political actor in Nigeria, who identifies and also keenly interested in addressing the issues that has to do with the absence of certain elements of democracy is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

“He has not only spoken about them, but acted decisively to address those issues; part of which are creation and funding of Local Government Development Areas in Lagos State, establishment of Independent Power Project (IPP) to address the issues of epileptic power supply in Lagos”.

“He is a strong proponent of state police, which is one of the factors that is breeding the current insecurity in the country. Lagos is funding the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad which is seriously complimenting the efforts of the Federal Police System”, Ogundimu said.

He added, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only tested and trusted political actor in Nigeria who has all it takes to effect the type of changes we desire in Nigeria and we are fully convinced that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will give Nigeria as a country the needed growth and stability going by his antecedents in Lagos State.

He noted that with Tinubu as the Nigeria’s President in 2023, ” the jinx of the re-branded Greek gift of the military oligarchy under the guise of returning the country to democracy in 1999 would be outrightly broken, binned and incinerated in our political arena for the very first time since 1966 interruption of our democratic experiment.

The group, while acknowledging that all the presidential candidates are credible Nigerians who had contributed to the development of the country, submitted that Tinubu is the only tested and trusted political actor among the contestants who has all it takes to effect the type of positive changes Nigerians desperately needed at this critical time.

He added that none of the other candidates has the capacity, tenacity and doggedness of Tinubu to perform if given the mandate by Nigerians to oversee the affairs of the country in 2023.

RELATED NEWS