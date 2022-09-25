.

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, UMUTU

The Labour Party, LP, has served the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government and People’s Democratic Party, PDP, controlled-State Government in Delta State a quit notice ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Senatorial candidate of LP in Delta North senatorial district, Kennedy Kanma, who issued the notice, while addressing party faithful at Umutu, Ukwauani local government area, said the reign of impunity, insecurity, harsh economy, terrorism, killings and bad governance was enough.

House of Representatives candidates for Ndokwa federal candidacy, Dr Gift Okwuolise, House of Assembly candidate for Ukwuani state constituency, Lucky Ikukaiwe, who hosted the meeting attended.

“We do not want the status quo to continue in Nigeria. Let me say this. We are tired of the old parties. It is time for them to go. Look at insecurity everywhere. With the security situation in the country, nothing can work. There is fear everywhere. People are being killed and the killers do not ask where you come from. We, therefore, say enough is enough. That is what every well-meaning Nigerian is now saying.

“Both contestants and non-contestants, we are all saying enough is enough. We can no longer condone lousy governance.

“Labour Party is assuring all of us of good governance across the country. If there is good governance, everybody will work and see the fruits of their labour. No one wants to work for cows to eat. Labour Party will provide a safe environment for every Nigerian. This is our promise and we will stand by it.

“We will not allow a situation where students of higher institutions are abandoned for months because of strikes due to ineptitude of persons in power.

The campaigns have not started but go out and tell people around you that good things are ahead of us and that we do not want the things happening in Nigeria to continue.

“For this to be possible, in the next election we need 5/5 vote for Labour Party. It is Labour Party all the way, from Presidency to Government House, Asaba to the state House of Assembly,” he added.

Speaking, Chairman, Ward 3, LP, Ukwauni, Mr Chukwutem Ogude, “We have been working at the grassroots; we have been inaugurating canvassers in all the wards because Labour Party must win the election. During the day and night, we are working. We must change the flawed system in Nigeria for our good.”

Ogude, widely reported to have turned down an appointment by the Governor Okowa Ifeanyi Okowa administration in Delta, said: “They called me for an appointment but I rejected it. They told me my name was on the list for SA, but they do not like my dance.”

“I asked them how my dance is; they said should we still add or remove you? I told them to remove my name. I told them there is a place I am going. What I am saying is this; we want Peter Obi as president and Kennedy Kanma and our senator in the National Assembly. We are ready to support the party to win.

“If you are ready for the election, go down to the grassroots, we will sit with them and win the election. We must get the old people and the youths into the winning party. We must have Labour Party in every unit, every quarter, and every household.”

One of the women leaders, who spoke at the meeting, Benedict Chegwe, said, “That is what I have been telling people. Labour Party has commodities to sell, not APC or PDP. It is the only party that can create an avenue for people to work, cultivate their crops, sell, and have food for all Nigerians.”

She, however, said the party should give women consideration in the plans and programmes.

RELATED NEWS