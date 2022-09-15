By Miftaudeen Raji

The 2023 presidential election is a three-horse race between the candidates of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi; All Progressives Congress, Mr Bola Tinubu; and Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, a new poll concluded in early September has shown.

According to the result of the poll which was commissioned by the Anap Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited, Mr Obi is leading the race with 21 percent of votes in the poll.

His votes give him an 8 percent lead over APC’s Tinubu and PDP’s Abubakar who each got 13 percent of the votes to end up as joint second in the poll.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, was fourth with three percent of the votes.

“Mr. Peter Obi’s 8 percentage point lead at this early stage is significant, but not sufficient to separate him completely from a leading pack of candidates scoring 21%, 13%, and 13% respectively,” said a statement by Anap Foundation’s President and Founder, Mr Atedo Peterside, CON.

“Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 32% and 15% respectively.

“The gender split of undecided voters shows that 39% of women are undecided versus 27% of male voters.”

