.. Says Osanebi has made APC very attractive to Deltans.

.. As Aghanenu, others, officially joins APC.

Leaders of various groups in Ndokwa Nation today said Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has made the party very attractive to Deltans.

Speaking at the Umukwata homecoming of state chairman of foremost political support group, Door to Door Campaign Initiative, DDCI, Engr. M. C Aghanenu, the leaders said Osanebi’s impressive records in politics over the years has made marketing of the APC very easy.

According to them, Osanebi has distinguished himself wherever he has served, and his combination with Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, a trailblazer also, has made the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, realize that their years of political dominance in Delta will come to an end May 29th of next year.

The leaders echoed the sentiments of Deltans across the state who owing to the dismal performance of the current PDP led government, has vowed to end the reign of the rudderless umbrella party in Delta.

Leaders who spoke at the event includes President of NNYM, Comr. Onwubolu Benjamin, Leader of Ndokwa National Women, Mrs. Ann Olisa, President of Anioma Youth Council, Comr. Enudi Marcus amongst others.

In a similar development, Engr. M. C. Aghanenu, state chairman of DDCI, alongside other decampees from Umukwata ward four (4) were today officially welcomed to the progressive party.

Receiving the decampees, ward chairman, Enudeme Louis, said their entrant into the progressive family has made the party an easy sell, adding that the chances of APC emerging victorious in 2023 quadrupled the day Osanebi was announced as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party.

