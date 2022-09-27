.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by Charles Ugwuh, on Tuesday, said the party has begun mobilising the Imo electorate to stand against any plot to rig the 2023 Imo elections.

The PDP stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, through the state Publicity Secretary, Collins Opuruzor, following the party stakeholders meeting held in the state.

According to PDP, the APC has allegedly run Imo aground and the time has come to weed out the APC, from power.

According to the PDP’s statement, “The action plan which has been put in place to expand the democratic space within the Party, energize the Party at the grassroots and record resounding victories across the State in the 2023 general elections. He also urged the candidates to keep working in synergy with the electoral template of the Party, which he described as the surest path to seamless victory.

“Stakeholders also noted that PDP is founded on thoroughgoing democratic principles, on the strength of which the Party cannot limit, hamper or restrict the political aspirations of its members. Given that, it was resolved that members who are interested in seeking the nomination of the Party for any elective office are at liberty to do so, provided such aspirations are pursued in line with decency, Party Constitution and best practices in party politics.

“What is also very important to highlight is that the failed APC regime in Imo State, which has grown jittery about the forthcoming elections, is now resorting to all manner of shenanigans, including INEC voters register compromise, to rig the elections. Another menu in the terrified APC’s buffet of atrocities is the sponsorship of fake news and tales of imaginary wars against our Party.

“To this end, Stakeholders resolved to intensify efforts towards mobilizing Imo citizens for free, fair and credible elections, whilst also vehemently resisting the wicked plot by the APC to manipulate the voters register in the State. INEC was therefore enjoined to ensure that the vexed issue of voter registration fraud is expeditiously resolved, and the tainted register thoroughly cleaned up, to restore public confidence in the electoral system.”

