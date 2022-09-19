Ortom and Wike

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Monday, raised concern that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has failed to use its internal conflict resolution mechanism to address the grievances of members like the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, warning that the development portends danger for the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He urged the national leadership of the party to quickly address the injustices meted out to Governor Wike and other members of the party for the good of all and the interest of the party.

The Governor who spoke during an expanded caucus/stakeholders meeting of the PDP in Makurdi, stated that he had offered suggestions on how the party would resolve the issues warning that any move to ignore or relegate Governor Wike or anyone would not be in the interest of the party particularly in an election year.

He noted that, “unfortunately the leadership of the party has failed to deploy its internal mechanism and conflict management skills in handling the crisis.

“There is injustice that has been meted to my friend Wike. This is a man who stood for the party and supported it and ensured that the party remained intact and united.

“The leadership of the party should do the needful to resolve the problem and not to shove people around as though they are not relevant. Everyone is relevant and one vote can make you fail election.

“So the leadership at the national level should do more. Politics is about interest, and we must always ask about the interest of our state and our people. If I don’t do that what do I tell my people in Benue?

“If you dismiss us and say that you do not need us, I believe that that will be dangerous. That is why I want the party to address the injustices so that as we move into the elections, we will work together devoid of crisis.”

Earlier, the Governor Ortom said the stakeholders meeting was to discuss the formation of the campaign council of the state.

While noting that the APC had been demarketed in Benue state, the Governor assured that the PDP with its overwhelming dominance in the state would sweep the coming elections in the state.

