By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement has passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, Prof, Mahmood Yakubu for his determination to clean the voters register ahead of the 2023 poll.

The confidence vote came after a faction of the Apex Igbo Youth body operating under the aegis of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, last Sunday, called on the INEC boss to resign, saying he was not prepared and competent to conduct free, fair, and credible elections in 2023.

But the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement which passed a vote of confidence,urged Yakubu to ignore the call by the factional of the Igbo Youth group, that he resign. It described those calling for his resignation as enemies of democracy in the country.

The group said it had absolute confidence on the capacity Prof. Yakubu to deliver in the election.

The group,in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, by its Secretary General, Nwada Amaka, commended Yakubu for reviewing the nation’s voters register as part of efforts aimed at ensuring that only genuine voters take part in the coming elections.

While commending Yakubu for the move, the youths also urged him to ensure that all those behind fake registrations are prosecuted.

The statement read, “As an organisation of youths interested in the conduct of credible elections in this country, we commend the INEC chairman for his determination to clean the voter register to help ensure confidence building and credible election

“We pass a vote of confidence on the INEC boss and ask him to continue his good work as history will be fair to him that he stood his ground when it matters.We salute INEC for their introduction of technological innovation into our electoral system ,

“The confidence of Nigerians in the electoral process was rekindled with Prof. Mahmood’s determination to ensure that 2023 elections is credible ,free and fair .

“We are also calling on him not to stop at the level of cleaning up the vioters register alone. We urge him to ensure the prosecution of all those behind illegal and fake registration, no matter how highly placed.”

