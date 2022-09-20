By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THERE were mixed reactions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State yesterday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the list of candidates for the Senate and House of Representatives election in Edo State which produced all the candidates that emerged from the factional primary elections conducted by the leadership loyal to the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Chief Dan Orbih.



For the All Progressives Congress (APC), all its candidates who emerged at the primary elections including former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for Edo North Senatorial District and Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives for Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, Hon Peter Akpatason were also displayed.



The PDP held its primaries nationwide in May this year, but in Edo State both factions held parallel primaries and consequently produced candidates for different elective positions at both ends.

The parallel primaries held in the state and the consequent emergence of winners at both ends for different elective positions resulted in litigations and judgments from different courts. The issues are currently before the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the development, a very top government official who is also very close to Governor Godwin Obaseki simply said “no cause for concern” while the state chairman of the PDP, Hon (Dr) Tony Azeigbemi said issues were in still court and the candidates would exhaust all available legal means.

From the list pasted, the INEC the lists of the PDP were on the basis of a court order.



Azeigbemi said “I am sure you know that there are court cases pending, INEC is obeying the court order by publishing these names but until the candidates exhaust all their cases in court, there cannot be a final opinion on this. Until all the parties exhaust their cases in court, we are PDP and we will wait for the final judgment so there is nothing much.”



On his part, the candidate for Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency, Hon Nosa Adams said it was victory for the party “It is basically a situation of victory for the PDP for me, it is a situation of no victor, no vanquished all I am concerned about is how we can win the elections for PDP our target is for our party to win the elections; produce the president, the members of Senate and the House of Representatives.

Nobody has been defeated, truly PDP has won because in the PDP, we believe in the rule of law which is the beacon of any democracy. All of us should be prepared to go for the election and win for PDP.”

