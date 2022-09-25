Festus Keyamo

With just four days until the official flag-off of the political campaign, spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has unveiled the first edition of his much-publicised podcast.

Keyamo shared a clip of his first podcast on social media and Whatsapp platform on Saturday evening.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in the recording, could be heard explaining that the podcast would catalogue the achievements of the presidential candidate of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment informed that the podcast would serve as a tool to debunk fallacies and set the tone as the September 28 campaign season beckons.

Keyamo stated, “I welcome you to the first edition of a weekly podcast I will bring to you as the chief image maker of this campaign, highlighting the issues, debunking the fallacies and setting the tone for this campaign on a weekly basis.

“Remember, our candidate is an easy one to sell. All you need to do is to look at his record and the records are there for everyone to see. Next week, we shall look at some of them and the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

A podcast is a pre-recorded program or audio discussion on a range of topical issues, made available in digital format for download over the Internet. An example of a podcast may include an episodic series of digital audio or video files that a user can download to a personal device to listen to at a time of their choosing.

