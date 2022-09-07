By Gabriel Olawale

Hon Ayodele Ogunbiyi, a resident of Surulere Constituency 2 has revealed that he joined politics to better the welfare of the people and bring development to his constituency.

In an interview with newsmen, the Yabatech graduate said that there is never a vacuum in politics and nature itself abhors a vacuum.

According to him, “There’s never a vacuum anywhere, it must be occupied by or with something. So the lack of growth and development in my constituency, after repeated calls, made me decide to change the narratives and help bring development to my constituency in Surulere 2.

Hon Ogunbiyi, who has a Master’s Degree from the Lagos State University, Ojo, highlighted the basic things government needs to work on to better the lot of the people.

He said, “The basic things of life are missing in Nigeria. Shelter, access to good and quality Medicare, food and many more. Corruption, infrastructure decay and insecurity are things people face daily. If insecurity is tackled, it will create an enabling environment for business and farming to thrive. Corruption is another thing that seems to be endemic in Nigeria. It has become institutionalised such that, it’s in every sector of the economy. If the government can tackle the above, everything else will fall in place.”

